Tuesday Insider Notes
Rivals.com kicked off 2021 rankings week Monday by unveiling the rundown of the five-stars.
The network has given 14 prospects the five-star designation so far, and we approve of the conservative approach.
The last five years, Rivals.com has assigned an average of 32.4 five-stars per class, with a range from 30 to 34.
Here’s believing it’s a better look, and better business, to add as time goes on. Starting with 30-plus and then invariably taking away a bunch of fifth-stars as more information and evaluation is gained wouldn’t be fair to more prospects, plus it would diminish the credibility and stature of earning five-star stature.
Yes, the network still has to do that along the way, and to a degree that comes with our territory. But the preference is to avoid doing so.
