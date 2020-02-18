News More News
Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
It’s not about THAT time.

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star defensive tackle Payton Page made a social media post Monday that raised eyebrows as to whether his recruitment might be coming to a head with a decision.

“It’s about that time,” Page wrote.

Page (6-4, 320), ranked No. 28 nationally by Rivals.com, released a top five last month comprised of Clemson, UNC, LSU, Tennessee and Oregon.

