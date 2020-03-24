While Oklahoma fans were anticipating a commitment after their coach’s signature eyeballs tweet the night before, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga five-star quarterback Caleb Williams did little more Monday than release an anticlimactic top-five.

Williams (6-1, 205), ranked No. 3 nationally by Rivals.com, identified Oklahoma, LSU, Clemson, Penn State and Maryland as the final five.

Minus Oregon – which went ahead and took its quarterback earlier this month – we could have rattled off those finalists before his junior season.