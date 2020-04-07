With the NCAA moratorium on recruiting visits extended until the last week through May, colleges are tentatively operating under the premise that they’ll be able to host prospects again in June – even though that obviously remains uncertain.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

That in mind, Notre Dame has gone ahead and scheduled its big official visit weekend for June 12-14 – in hopes of striking early for one last swing at Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star running back Will Shipley.

Our sibling Notre Dame site, BlueandGold.com, reported Monday that Shipley is penciled in to visit that weekend along with various Fighting Irish commitments and targets.