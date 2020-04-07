News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 06:31:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

With the NCAA moratorium on recruiting visits extended until the last week through May, colleges are tentatively operating under the premise that they’ll be able to host prospects again in June – even though that obviously remains uncertain.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

That in mind, Notre Dame has gone ahead and scheduled its big official visit weekend for June 12-14 – in hopes of striking early for one last swing at Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star running back Will Shipley.

Our sibling Notre Dame site, BlueandGold.com, reported Monday that Shipley is penciled in to visit that weekend along with various Fighting Irish commitments and targets.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}