{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 06:18:28 -0500') }} football

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
April “Zooms” bring May blooms.

Clemson went the month of April without a commitment for the first time in four years. There were in fact three last year and seven in the 2019 class.

If you were to track pledges during the Dabo Swinney era, there’s a track record for exponential growth in April that carries through July, then drastically tapers off until late in the regular season.

The coronavirus restrictions changed the dynamic, precluding prospects from visiting for the April spring game and limiting coaches and prospects to distant interaction – most often by video call.

Will Shipley, the nation's No. 1 all-purpose back recruit, has reached a college decision.
