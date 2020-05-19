Tuesday Insider Notes
Clemson went close to two months without a commitment.
Now we’re looking at potentially a two-week spell.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
It’s decision day for Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett high-four star linebacker Barrett Carter.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news