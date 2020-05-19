News More News
Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Clemson went close to two months without a commitment.

Now we’re looking at potentially a two-week spell.

It’s decision day for Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett high-four star linebacker Barrett Carter.

