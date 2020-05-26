News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 06:25:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

It’s decision day for the next Clemson target in the queue.

Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep defensive end Zaire Patterson will announce his college destination today.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

We have reported that Patterson plans to disclose his decision around 5 p.m.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}