That was quite the manic Monday.

With high school years essentially having drawn to a close, Clemson's coaching staff formally opened the book on 2022 recruiting with offers dispensed to 18 rising juniors.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

We could fill almost two Monday Insiders on just the ones the Tigers moved on out of the gate, and we’ll indeed expand on many in the next edition.