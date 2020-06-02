News More News
Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

That was quite the manic Monday.

With high school years essentially having drawn to a close, Clemson's coaching staff formally opened the book on 2022 recruiting with offers dispensed to 18 rising juniors.

We could fill almost two Monday Insiders on just the ones the Tigers moved on out of the gate, and we’ll indeed expand on many in the next edition.

Mauldin defensive back and new Clemson offer Jeadyn Lukus now claims nearly two-dozen offers.
Moreover, there will be plenty more offers to come. As we foreshadowed, Clemson would be more voluminous with offers for certain positions, specifically across the defensive board.

Whereas the Tigers have demonstrated to be even more methodical and selective at the offensive skill positions, and that manifested this time around as well with no offers yet at quarterback, running back or receiver. To that end, we’ve laid out that further evaluation will be key for those spots.

