During the spring, we expressed belief that the pandemic restrictions could most impact Clemson's recruiting with how it laid the foundation for the next recruiting cycle.

With the ball now rolling in pursuits for the 2022 haul, we are seeing the contrast in how the Tigers are going about the process.

Clemson's staff kicked off efforts last week with a string of initial offers, and we have informed subscribers that tally stands at 22 after this past weekend.