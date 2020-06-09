News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 05:36:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

During the spring, we expressed belief that the pandemic restrictions could most impact Clemson's recruiting with how it laid the foundation for the next recruiting cycle.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

With the ball now rolling in pursuits for the 2022 haul, we are seeing the contrast in how the Tigers are going about the process.

Clemson's staff kicked off efforts last week with a string of initial offers, and we have informed subscribers that tally stands at 22 after this past weekend.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}