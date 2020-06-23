One of the more dramatic recruitments involving Clemson this cycle appears to be coming to a head.

Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne five-star cornerback Tony Grimes disclosed this past weekend that he will announce his destination next Tuesday.

Grimes (6-1, 180), ranked No. 13 nationally by Rivals.com, had previously set a December date. But as we indicated a couple of months ago, he had increasingly grown open to a summer decision.