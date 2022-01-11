Tuesday Insider Notes II
We wrote earlier today about Clemson's standing with its primary junior corner offer.
The Tigers only have a few corner offers extended, and one has set his return later this month.
Blairstown (N.J.)'s Moussa Kane has made plans to spend time on campus Jan. 27, the Thursday before the program's elite junior day.
