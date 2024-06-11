BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

One of the top-ranked uncommitted prospects remaining on Clemson's recruiting board is Monroe (N.C.) defensive back and recent official visitor Jordan Young.

This morning we spoke with Young, who is billed fifth overall regardless of position in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on his 48-hour stay in Clemson last weekend, what Young has to say about Dabo Swinney and assistant coach Mickey Conn, what's next for him and more.

TUESDAY JORDAN YOUNG UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

********************

