-- Who are the leaders for 2019?

In one respect, the whole leadership topic feels like a cliche because a talented team with so-so leadership can still beat the crap out of a lesser-talented team with exceptional leadership.

But that dynamic is still so important, and 2018 fully underscored that. A year ago today, Clemson's fan base was beside itself with glee after Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant all decided to return.

As it turned out, the 2018 defense wasn't going to be rebuilding after all. They were going to be loaded for bear, and that was a terrifying combination with an offense that was poised to be lethal again after a dip in 2017.