TUESDAY NUGGETS
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
-- Trevor Lawrence has more responsibilities on his shoulders this season.
This angle really hasn't been explored to our knowledge as people analyze why Lawrence threw eight interceptions over the first seven games after tossing just four over 15 games last season.
And honestly, we hadn't thought of it until Paul Strelow sagely made the point after watching Lawrence's two eye-opening decisions on the goal-line interceptions at Louisville.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news