Tuesday Nuggets

-- The mess at Auburn reinforces so many of Clemson's positive attributes.

In December of 2020, Brent Venables was hot and heavy with Auburn and was extremely close to making the decision to replace Gus Malzahn.

He made the difficult decision to remain at Clemson, and the major factor was Auburn's lack of alignment. One of the red flags was when he was speaking with an Auburn trustee who didn't exactly give a ringing endorsement of the AD who would be Venables' boss.

Here we are 14 months later, and how smart does Venables look for pulling out of the Auburn search and waiting for a better opportunity?

As it turned out the perfect opportunity for Venables would come along a year after his Auburn flirtation, and his judicious, careful approach stands as an important lesson to all other assistants who are aspiring to run their own show.