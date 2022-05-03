A highly-rated Clemson target is making his first-ever trip to Clemson today. A source tells Tigerillustrated.com that one Clemson assistant coach is flying in from the road (spring evaluation period travels) to return to campus to host the prospect.

We have additional details to report on this four-star target in our Tuesday P.M. Insider Notes, as well as more intel on other four-star prospects we continue to closely track.

Also, more info on Clemson assistant coaching stops.

TUESDAY P.M. INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

--------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited FREE ACCESS to Tigerillustrated.com until August! It's our longest FREE TRIAL ever!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON30

Sign up HERE for unlimited, FREE ACCESS to Tigerillustrated.com!