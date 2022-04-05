ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

In our Monday Insider, we foreshadowed the introduction of June official visits into Clemson's recruiting repertoire.

A priority cornerback target has confirmed that his trip is locked in on the calendar.

Coppell (Texas) four-star Braxton Myers plans to give Clemson his opening official visit June 3-5.