Can in-state recruiting be both overrated and underrated this cycle?

We have often expressed opinion that winning the perceived recruiting battle in the Palmetto State isn't as important as it's made out to be. It's important to collect good players regardless of their residency. All in-state victories do is give a coaching staff more leeway or equity when times are tough.

Clemson would have loved to have, and could have benefitted from, snagging either of the two in-state linemen pursued this cycle in four-stars Monroe Freeling (Georgia) and Markee Anderson (South Carolina).