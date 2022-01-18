Clemson had planned to have most if not all of its staff on the road recruiting Monday despite schools not being in session.

But obstacles related to the snow and ice precluded at least one stop.

The Tigers had hoped to get to Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal running back Andrew Paul, who was to have an in-home visit from several Clemson assistants -- including running backs coach C.J. Spiller.