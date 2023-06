Tuesday has been almost as busy as Monday for Clemson football ... and Tigerillustrated.com.

In this update we have the latest on Lindale (TX) four-star offensive lineman and weekend Clemson official visitor Casey Poe. Rivals.com bills Poe seventh nationally among offensive guard prospects.

TUESDAY CASEY POE UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

