Lakhin shines again as No. 23 Clemson blows out North Carolina 85-65

Viktor Lakhin has put together his best performances in a Clemson uniform in each of the last two games. (Photo by AP)

The Tigers flipped their game plans from the Duke win. Against the Blue Devils—the tallest team in the country—they attacked inside. But against a smaller UNC team, Clemson lit it up from deep, hitting 8-of-12 threes in the first half and twelve total in the matchup Viktor Lakhin set the tone early, picking up where he left off after his 22-point performance against Duke. He stepped outside and buried four first-half threes, dropping 20 points before the break. He finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five blocks, and a steal in just 25 minutes. Behind Lakhin, Clemson blitzed UNC's defense with multiple scoring runs, including 9-0 and two 8-0 bursts in the first half to take a commanding 49-33 lead at halftime. Jaeden Zackery and Chase Hunter took over in the second half. Zackery locked down UNC's backcourt and showcased his all-around game, scoring 16 points with some crafty finishes at the rim. He also added seven assists, seven rebounds, and a team-high four steals. Hunter caught fire after a quiet first half, scoring 14 of his 19 points after the break. He drilled a deep three to open the second half, then lived up to his name with a "chase"down block on RJ Davis. The Tigers dominated inside, winning the rebounding battle 41-28, including an 8-3 edge on the offensive glass in the first half. Ian Schieffelin anchored the paint with 10 rebounds, five points, and three assists. Chauncey Wiggins chipped in nine points on efficient shooting, adding five rebounds and a block.