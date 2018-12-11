Ticker
football

Tuesday Recruiting Nuggets

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Dabo Swinney once broke out singing “Going Back to Tally” to assembled media, modifying a version of LL Cool J’s classic song as Clemson prepared to play Florida State.

He can rap the real thing about going to Cali today.

As we’ve reported, it’s a significant day for Clemson recruiting as Swinney, co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott as well as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter are in California for recruiting purposes.

