With Jeff Scott off to South Florida, Clemson's coaching staff moved quickly Monday to reach out to multiple prospects Scott has been involved with for much of the last year.

How was newly-promoted coach Tyler Grisham involved?

Tigerillustrated.com was able to find out after talking with a number of contacts. Also, we have the latest with Clemson's wide receiver board.

Tuesday Staff Update & The Latest On Clemson's Recruiting Board at Wideout (For subscribers-only)