Tuesday Insider Notes
Add another prominent four-star to Clemson’s spring game guest list next month.
Carmel (Ind.) four-star defensive tackle Cole Brevard is set to return for the April 6 scrimmage, TigerIllustrated.com has learned.
Brevard (6-3, 280), ranked No. 203 nationally by Rivals.com, was among the select few defensive tackles brought in for Clemson’s elite junior day in January.
