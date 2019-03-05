Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 06:22:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Add another prominent four-star to Clemson’s spring game guest list next month.

Carmel (Ind.) four-star defensive tackle Cole Brevard is set to return for the April 6 scrimmage, TigerIllustrated.com has learned.

Brevard (6-3, 280), ranked No. 203 nationally by Rivals.com, was among the select few defensive tackles brought in for Clemson’s elite junior day in January.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}