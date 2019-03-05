THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Add another prominent four-star to Clemson’s spring game guest list next month.

Carmel (Ind.) four-star defensive tackle Cole Brevard is set to return for the April 6 scrimmage, TigerIllustrated.com has learned.

Brevard (6-3, 280), ranked No. 203 nationally by Rivals.com, was among the select few defensive tackles brought in for Clemson’s elite junior day in January.