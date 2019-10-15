THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Tony Elliott's capacity for public self-scrutiny is refreshing.

When he met with the media yesterday, Elliott said this:

"Our program is built on humility, never getting too high or too low."

Initially this was probably interpreted as Elliott referring solely to the players.

But he includes himself as well. In practice as well as theory.

It's one thing for a coach to admit fault behind closed doors in a staff room.

It's another for him to acknowledge before the cameras that he's a work in progress too.