-- Saturday night represents a good test for Clemson's reloaded defensive line.

Don't misunderstand: We're not saying Virginia's offense, missing some crucial pieces from last year's Coastal Division title team, is going to go up and down the field in Death Valley this weekend.

As demonstrated in last week's opening win over Duke, they are going to spend some time finding their way on offense after having to replace Bryce Perkins, Hasise Dubois, Joe Reed and Tanner Cowley.