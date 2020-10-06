FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON | When everyone walked away trying to catch their breath and process what they just saw late on the night of Oct. 1, 2016, mammoth night games at Death Valley had become a bit of a routine.

The year before, they overcame the rain and partial ACC member Notre Dame.

Now they found a way to hold off Lamar Jackson and full-time ACC member Louisville in a game for the ages.

Now it feels like it's been ages since a similar setting greeted the Tigers on their home turf: Highly ranked opponent. Night game. Stadium stuffed to the gills with a ravenous crowd.

OK, so it's going to be a while longer before that last box will be checked.

But look beyond that, and this visit from Miami is a sight for bored eyes.

No, we don't yet know how good Miami is going to be. Heck, you could argue we don't yet know how good Clemson is going to be given the current transitional period as a large number of new starters grow into prominent roles.