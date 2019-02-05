Tuesday Update On Ealy
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The final National Signing Day is now less than a day away, with Clemson’s bull’s-eye down to one scholarship target: Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy.
We spoke with a bunch of contacts Monday on all sides of the equation.
Here’s the latest in advance of his 12:15 p.m. announcement Wednesday on ESPN2:
We brought to light last week that Ole Miss was believed to have emerged as a serious challenger to Clemson.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news