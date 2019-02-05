Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 06:13:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Tuesday Update On Ealy

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The final National Signing Day is now less than a day away, with Clemson’s bull’s-eye down to one scholarship target: Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy.

We spoke with a bunch of contacts Monday on all sides of the equation.

Here’s the latest in advance of his 12:15 p.m. announcement Wednesday on ESPN2:

We brought to light last week that Ole Miss was believed to have emerged as a serious challenger to Clemson.

Ogdbfhnbzlq4soadumia
Rivals100 target Jerrion Ealy is almost ready to render his college decision after a string of January official visits.
Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}