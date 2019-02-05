THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The final National Signing Day is now less than a day away, with Clemson’s bull’s-eye down to one scholarship target: Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy.

We spoke with a bunch of contacts Monday on all sides of the equation.

Here’s the latest in advance of his 12:15 p.m. announcement Wednesday on ESPN2:

We brought to light last week that Ole Miss was believed to have emerged as a serious challenger to Clemson.