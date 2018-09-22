Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It was just a matter of when.

Kelly Bryant gave Clemson the best chance to win as tensions grew in the season opener at a tough road environment.

He’s valuable. He’s good. He’s proven. He’s done nothing wrong. And he can do some things better than any quarterback the Tigers have.

But the offense was just different under Trevor Lawrence against Georgia Tech, and that’s what everyone’s been waiting for.