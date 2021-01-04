TigerIllustrated - Turning The Page

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

The sun came up in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 8, 2019, but Alabama fans probably didn't believe it.

The sum of all fears, alum Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, had eclipsed the Crimson Tide hours before. The houndstooth-hat fans hit the exits early, and so apparently had a cluster of Nick Saban's assistants.

This was the end of the world in those parts, because how in the hell could 44-16 not be? Saban's inability to keep a staff together was one of the main reasons Justyn Ross left his home state to go to Clemson and now Ross had just undressed Alabama for everyone to see.

Clemson was on the ascent -- up, up and away to an even higher level than before. Alabama was in shambles.

Or so it appeared.

Sometimes it's important not only that we step out of the bubbles in which we reside, but try to place ourselves firmly inside the bubble of another tribe.