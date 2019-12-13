TWO HUGE VISITORS
In what has to be characterized as a major development for Clemson ahead of the early signing period, another 5-star recruit is now slated to be in Clemson this weekend, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.
In this Friday night update, we have the very latest on the recruitment of Charlotte (N.C.) 5-star Trenton Simpson, the nation's No. 2 outside linebacker recruit.
In addition, after talking with more contacts this afternoon, we have learned of another 4-star prospect on campus this weekend. We have more on his recruitment as well.
