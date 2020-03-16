CLEMSON | On a two-lane highway in the sticks about 15 minutes outside of Clemson, there's a home whose residents are exceptionally eager to let everyone know where their loyalties reside.

Six or seven very large Ohio State flags hang practically over the road. It's impossible to miss them. And they're there not just during football season, but year-round.

Given Clemson's recent ownership of Ohio State -- three postseason wins over the past seven seasons -- these homeowners are clearly not fair-weather fans.

But anyone who makes regular travels up and down Hwy. 88 has long been presented with the reminder that the Buckeyes are close by figuratively even if Columbus is a long way from Clemson.

The recent and ongoing recruiting wars between these two programs have provided enough entertainment before we even get to the teams facing each other between chalk lines.

Yesterday, St. Louis high-four star Jakailin "JK" Johnson announced his commitment to Ohio State after attending Clemson's junior day.