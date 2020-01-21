Hunter Tyson was Clemson's only scorer to reach double figures Tuesday night, hitting 9-of-13 shots. (Getty)

Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6) got within 60-59 as Brandon Childress made three foul shots with 4:09 left. But Tyson followed with a 3-pointer to extend Clemson’s lead and the Demon Deacons could not respond. Clemson won despite its leading scorer this season, Aamir Simms, getting just seven points — and going just 7 of 18 from the foul line. The Tigers made just one of their first 10 free throws before Curran Scott hit a pair and Clyde Trapp (just 2 of 7 from the line) made his last one with 11.4 seconds left for a 68-64 lead. Tyson hit a final foul shot with a second to go for the final margin — and to eclipse his previous high of 20 set this year against Detroit Mercy. Clemson rallied from 10 points down — in part due to a five-point possession — to tie things at 51-all. On Tevin Mack’s outside jumper, Olivier Sarr committed a foul during the shot that gave the ball right back to Clemson and Simms hit a 3-pointer as the Tigers closed from 47-39 behind to trailing by just three. Simms then cut it to 47-46 with his last basket of the game. Wake Forest stretched it back to 56-51 before Clemson took control for good. Tyson’s inside layup with 5:50 to go gave Clemson the lead for good before Scott drained a 3-pointer for a 60-56 lead as the crowd erupted.