{{ timeAgo('2019-07-12 09:31:41 -0500') }}

Uiagalelei still preparing to juggle two sports at Clemson

Pete Thamel
Yahoo! Sports - Rivals.com

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The wavy blond hair of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence frames the defining face of college football for the next two seasons.

After leading Clemson to a national title as a true freshman and establishing himself as the sport’s best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Lawrence’s true freshman season will long resonate as a standard for initial on-field success.

Nearly 3,000 miles away, the big-armed quarterback who could be the face of high school football this season has been following closely.

D.J. Uiagalelei is the second top-rated recruit in the nation to cast his lot with Clemson in the last three years. (Uiagalelei - TI File)

St. John Bosco rising senior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Rivals.com's No. 1 overall recruit for 2020, has already announced that he plans to join Lawrence at Clemson.

