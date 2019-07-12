Uiagalelei still preparing to juggle two sports at Clemson
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The wavy blond hair of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence frames the defining face of college football for the next two seasons.
After leading Clemson to a national title as a true freshman and establishing himself as the sport’s best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Lawrence’s true freshman season will long resonate as a standard for initial on-field success.
Nearly 3,000 miles away, the big-armed quarterback who could be the face of high school football this season has been following closely.
St. John Bosco rising senior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Rivals.com's No. 1 overall recruit for 2020, has already announced that he plans to join Lawrence at Clemson.
