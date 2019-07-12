THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The wavy blond hair of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence frames the defining face of college football for the next two seasons.

After leading Clemson to a national title as a true freshman and establishing himself as the sport’s best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Lawrence’s true freshman season will long resonate as a standard for initial on-field success.

Nearly 3,000 miles away, the big-armed quarterback who could be the face of high school football this season has been following closely.