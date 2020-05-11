News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 15:41:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Unbroken Record

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON | On the first day of August camp in 2017, Travis Etienne seemed like a fairly good candidate to redshirt.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

He had elected against enrolling early, instead arriving over the summer. Heralded sophomore Tavien Feaster was poised to become a star after the departure of Wayne Gallman. And behind Feaster were two juniors, Adam Choice and C.J. Fuller, with much more experience than Etienne.

Etienne, who looked gangly and undeveloped in the upper body as he stood behind those other guys in the first practice of camp, quickly showed there would be no redshirt in his future.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}