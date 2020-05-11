CLEMSON | On the first day of August camp in 2017, Travis Etienne seemed like a fairly good candidate to redshirt.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

He had elected against enrolling early, instead arriving over the summer. Heralded sophomore Tavien Feaster was poised to become a star after the departure of Wayne Gallman. And behind Feaster were two juniors, Adam Choice and C.J. Fuller, with much more experience than Etienne.

Etienne, who looked gangly and undeveloped in the upper body as he stood behind those other guys in the first practice of camp, quickly showed there would be no redshirt in his future.