CLEMSON | On a Saturday morning in December, Tyler Grisham was wearing pajama pants at a Clemson-area donut shop and patiently waiting for his order to take home to his family.

The shop's owner came out to introduce himself and asked Grisham: "You look familiar. Have we met somewhere?"

Grisham's choice of response was revealing. He could've said he played football at Clemson and in the NFL. He could've said he was Clemson's newly-minted wide receivers coach.

Instead: "I graduated from Clemson and now I work at the university."

The exchange ended, Grisham left with his order, and the owner of the donut shop got back to work oblivious to the stature of his most recent customer.