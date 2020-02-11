News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 14:40:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Unconventional wisdom

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON | On a Saturday morning in December, Tyler Grisham was wearing pajama pants at a Clemson-area donut shop and patiently waiting for his order to take home to his family.

The shop's owner came out to introduce himself and asked Grisham: "You look familiar. Have we met somewhere?"

Grisham's choice of response was revealing. He could've said he played football at Clemson and in the NFL. He could've said he was Clemson's newly-minted wide receivers coach.

Instead: "I graduated from Clemson and now I work at the university."

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The exchange ended, Grisham left with his order, and the owner of the donut shop got back to work oblivious to the stature of his most recent customer.

Tyler Grisham first joined the Clemson family in the summer of 2004 after committing during summer camp. Grisham is now preparing for his first season as an assistant coach with the Tigers.
Tyler Grisham first joined the Clemson family in the summer of 2004 after committing during summer camp. Grisham is now preparing for his first season as an assistant coach with the Tigers. (Zach Hanby - Zachphoto.net/Tigerillustrated.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}