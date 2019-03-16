Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The second half of spring practice figures to be important for a bevy of Clemson players.

Dabo Swinney has basically laid out a challenge to redshirt freshman Darnell Jefferies to join the mix for those in a defensive tackle rotation that needs candidates.

Is there a cornerback who can be trusted to start opposite A.J. Terrell?