Under evaluation

When you're playing against yourself, there's always a con that closely follows the pro.
In the most recent stadium scrimmage, defensive backs finally got their hands on the football. After not recording many interceptions all spring, the DBs not only got two picks but two pick-sixes from Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride.
So the pro is uplifting, sure. But the con lurks pretty prominently in the background, given how much of a theme that was last year in two of the Tigers' three losses.
Thus there's still enough substance to hone in on today, even with the litany of injuries. And a lot of that starts with the two quarterbacks who will go into August competing for the starting job.
Yes, we've heard many great things about DJ Uiagalelei's trajectory and how much different he's been over the last month-plus. But how does he handle the pressure of fans being in the stands? How quickly and crisply does he execute? How does the ball look coming out of his hands on routine throws?
Yes, Uiagalelei has 15 games of college starting experience. But in a number of ways he's going back to square one now after learning some sobering lessons last fall.
Dabo Swinney has not balked one bit at comparisons of Cade Klubnik to Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence at the same stage, so how does he look in his first semi-game action of college?
