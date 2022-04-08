Under evaluation

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

When you're playing against yourself, there's always a con that closely follows the pro.

In the most recent stadium scrimmage, defensive backs finally got their hands on the football. After not recording many interceptions all spring, the DBs not only got two picks but two pick-sixes from Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride.

So the pro is uplifting, sure. But the con lurks pretty prominently in the background, given how much of a theme that was last year in two of the Tigers' three losses.

Thus there's still enough substance to hone in on today, even with the litany of injuries. And a lot of that starts with the two quarterbacks who will go into August competing for the starting job.