CLEMSON -- Some folks on the outside came in fantasizing about a drop down the depth chart for DJ Uiagalelei. Then the California kid came in and dropped dimes. There won't be much talk of a quarterback controversy next week as Clemson prepares for Louisiana Tech. Uiagalelei was not flawless in Saturday's 35-12 win over Furman in the Tigers' home opener, but he was pretty darned good. The defense could not say the same as the FCS Paladins came in and moved the ball up and down the field against a group that was supposed to rank among the best in college football.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was productive and efficient in Saturday's win over Furman. (AP)

Everyone knew the offense would be a work in progress early in 2022 as the Tigers try to build confidence and rhythm after last year's nightmare. What wasn't envisioned was growing pains by a defense that drew comparisons to the legendary 2014 group. This version looked nothing like that Saturday as Furman outgained Clemson 384-376 and averaged 5.2 yards a play. If not for a forced fumble by Malcolm Greene with Furman deep in Clemson territory in the second quarter, this one might've gotten hairy. Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards on a 21-of-27 clip with two touchdowns and an interception. He added 36 yards on the ground and showed the pocket poise that was reminiscent of his two excellent starts in 2020 against Notre Dame and Boston College. Cade Klubnik was 1-of-4 passing for minus-2 yards. Will Shipley led the rushing with 68 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries as Clemson's offensive line continues to try to develop cohesion. The Tigers had 147 yards on 28 carries, averaging 5.3 yards an attempt. Beaux Collins had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Antonio Williams had three catches for 39 yards, and E.J. Williams had three for 38. Joseph Ngata had 44 yards receiving on three grabs. Uiagalelei could do no wrong for the first half and some of the second. After making some of his biggest plays against Georgia Tech on third down he continued that trend, spreading the ball around and using his legs to evade pressure.

Furman left Death Valley with a surprising 384-376 edge over Clemson in total yardage. (AP)

When Uiagalelei threw up a perfectly-placed ball to Collins to the right side of the east end zone for a 9-yard strike with 10:08 left in the third quarter, Clemson was up 35-9 and it seemed like he was at the top of his game. He made a few errant passes from there, including an interception on a throw that was hard and right of Brannon Spector. After reaching the end zone on Uiagalelei's first five possessions, the offense bogged down and closed with three punts and the interception. Klubnik got two series, including one late in the first half as the coaching staff wanted to see how he looked with the starters. That possession picked up one first down but then stalled in part because Klubnik didn't see an open Antonio Williams down the middle of the field as he scrambled. Klubnik's second possession came late, and a deep ball to Williams drew an interference penalty. From there Klubnik rolled right and made a pass across his body to the middle of the field that was almost intercepted. The Tigers had to punt. Clemson's first six possessions totaled 357 yards. From there the Tigers mustered just 38 yards on 13 plays. This was the inverse of the opener against Georgia Tech, when the offense faltered in the first half but found its stride thereafter. But the defense was the biggest head-scratcher of the day. Clemson fans just aren't used to seeing FCS teams come into Death Valley and move the ball as easily as the Paladins did.

Clemson's receiving corps remains a work-in-progress with game three preparation beginning on Monday. (AP)