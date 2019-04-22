THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's not every Sunday that you're taking a leisurely drive with family down Hwy. 123 from Clemson to Easley, and you're passed by a Dodge Charger driven by Christian Wilkins.

And he's staring at you.

While he brushes his teeth. Vigorously.

This was Wilkins' life in the fast lane on April 7, the day after the spring game, after he closed the final ceremonial chapter on his college career by taking part in the ring presentation at halftime.