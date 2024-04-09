The Spartans improved to 22-12, while the Tigers, who won the season series 2-1 and saw their six-game winning streak come to an end, dropped to 28-4.

CLEMSON -- Koby Kropf’s grand slam in the eighth inning broke a 5-5 tie and lifted USC Upstate to a 9-5 victory over No. 2 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

Noah Sullivan hit a leadoff homer in the top of the second inning to put the Spartans on the scoreboard, then Nolan Nawrocki belted a solo homer, his fourth of the season, in the bottom of the second inning.

Jacob Jarrell gave Clemson the lead in the third inning with a leadoff home run, his second of the year.

Sullivan belted another solo homer in the fourth inning to tie the score 2-2.

In the sixth inning, Tyler Lang hit an 0-2 pitch over the fence in left field for a three-run homer with two outs to give USC Upstate a 5-2 lead.

Cam Cannarella belted a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, in the seventh inning, then Jimmy Obertop followed with a solo homer, his eighth of the year, to tie the score 5-5.

The Spartans regained the lead in the eighth inning after they loaded the bases with no outs. Kropf belted a grand slam over the fence in left-center to put USC Upstate ahead 9-5. Every run in the contest scored on the eight home runs hit in the game, four by each team.

Jake Cubbler (2-1) earned the win, while Justin LeGuernic (0-1) suffered the loss. Billy Barlow (5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Reed Garris (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K), Rob Hughes (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB) and Joe Allen (1.1 IP, 3 K) joined LeGuernic in drawing relief work.

The Tigers host NC State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

