On the first day of spring practice, Trent Pearman was not with the rest of the quarterbacks as they went through their paces inside the practice facility.

Pearman was battling illness, and a staffer walked up to this writer and informed of such.

"Just letting you know, since you're the only one who's been on top of how good he is," the staffer said.

We are certainly not relating this in a chest-beating vein, or to say we told you so in the wake of Pearman's highly impressive spring-game performance. Not our style.

The idea here is more to illuminate the fact that what everyone saw from Pearman on Saturday was really no surprise to those who have watched him behind the scenes.

In fact the Pearman talk has been brewing for awhile, as we lay out in our second update of the day following conversations with multiple contacts.

