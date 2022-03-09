Va. Tech edges Clemson 76-75 in overtime
Wednesday night in the Barclays Center in New York presented another one-and-done situation for Clemson basketball in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after the Tigers lost to Virginia Tech 76-75 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Darius Maddox.
The Tigers (17-16, 9-13) overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half to send the game into overtime, but Tech (20-12, 12-9) would ultimately not be denied and will now advance to round three of the tournament to face No. 2 seed Notre Dame Thursday night.
Clemson led the Hokies 19-18 with 9:51 to go before intermission after a Chase Hunter jumper.
Tech would come right back after a David N'Guessan layup. Four minutes later, Tech would open up a 10-point lead at 33-22 following Storm Murphy's three-point conversion.
Hunter Tyson would drill a three-pointer with 46 seconds remaining before the break, followed by Kevin Aluma's jumper which would send the Hokies into halftime up 43-32.
Tech quickly pushed its lead to 46-32 on an Aluma three-pointer a minute and a half into the second half. It would enjoy a comfortable lead for much of the second half until a 14-2 Clemson run late.
A Hunter layup with 1:49 remaining in regulation cut the Hokies' lead to 61-59. At the 1:15 mark, a Nick Honor three gave the Tigers a 62-61 advantage. P.J. Hall's jumper would tie the game at 66-66 and that would be the final scoring in regulation.
The two teams began the overtime period trading three-pointers before a second Hall free throw put the Tigers up 73-72. A Hall free throw conversion with seven seconds left kept Clemson on top 75-73. Six seconds later Maddox sunk a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Hokies their 20th win of the season.
Tech shot 47.3-percent and hit 12-of-28 (42.9%) shots from long range, while the Tigers hit 46.7% of their baskets, converting 34.8% from three-point range.
Aluma (19) and Murphy (15) led the Hokies in reaching double figures in scoring while Hall's 16 points paced the Tigers, who also received double-digit scoring contributions from Hunter (13) and Tyson (12).
Eight of Clemson's 16 losses this season were by five points or less.
