Va. Tech edges Clemson 76-75 in overtime

Wednesday night in the Barclays Center in New York presented another one-and-done situation for Clemson basketball in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after the Tigers lost to Virginia Tech 76-75 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Darius Maddox.

The Tigers (17-16, 9-13) overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half to send the game into overtime, but Tech (20-12, 12-9) would ultimately not be denied and will now advance to round three of the tournament to face No. 2 seed Notre Dame Thursday night.

Clemson led the Hokies 19-18 with 9:51 to go before intermission after a Chase Hunter jumper.