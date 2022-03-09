 TigerIllustrated - Va. Tech edges Clemson 76-75 in overtime
basketball

Va. Tech edges Clemson 76-75 in overtime

Tigerillustrated.com

Wednesday night in the Barclays Center in New York presented another one-and-done situation for Clemson basketball in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after the Tigers lost to Virginia Tech 76-75 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Darius Maddox.

The Tigers (17-16, 9-13) overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half to send the game into overtime, but Tech (20-12, 12-9) would ultimately not be denied and will now advance to round three of the tournament to face No. 2 seed Notre Dame Thursday night.

Clemson led the Hokies 19-18 with 9:51 to go before intermission after a Chase Hunter jumper.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is shown here in the Barclays Center in New York Wednesday night.
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is shown here in the Barclays Center in New York Wednesday night. (AP)

Tech would come right back after a David N'Guessan layup. Four minutes later, Tech would open up a 10-point lead at 33-22 following Storm Murphy's three-point conversion.

Hunter Tyson would drill a three-pointer with 46 seconds remaining before the break, followed by Kevin Aluma's jumper which would send the Hokies into halftime up 43-32.

Tech quickly pushed its lead to 46-32 on an Aluma three-pointer a minute and a half into the second half. It would enjoy a comfortable lead for much of the second half until a 14-2 Clemson run late.

A Hunter layup with 1:49 remaining in regulation cut the Hokies' lead to 61-59. At the 1:15 mark, a Nick Honor three gave the Tigers a 62-61 advantage. P.J. Hall's jumper would tie the game at 66-66 and that would be the final scoring in regulation.

The two teams began the overtime period trading three-pointers before a second Hall free throw put the Tigers up 73-72. A Hall free throw conversion with seven seconds left kept Clemson on top 75-73. Six seconds later Maddox sunk a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Hokies their 20th win of the season.

Tech shot 47.3-percent and hit 12-of-28 (42.9%) shots from long range, while the Tigers hit 46.7% of their baskets, converting 34.8% from three-point range.

Aluma (19) and Murphy (15) led the Hokies in reaching double figures in scoring while Hall's 16 points paced the Tigers, who also received double-digit scoring contributions from Hunter (13) and Tyson (12).

Eight of Clemson's 16 losses this season were by five points or less.

