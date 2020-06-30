Venables back to Kansas to offer 4-star Simmons clone
Finding the next Isaiah Simmons is a bit of a goose-chase proposition; what differentiated the top-10 NFL Draft pick is you don’t find players with that blend of size, specs and versatility.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Yet there was no doubt Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables would have that in mind when he offered a decorated four-star athlete earlier this month.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news