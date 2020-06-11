News More News
2020-06-11 15:14:42 -0500

Venables checks in with newly-offered linebacker

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables touched base Monday with one of Clemson’s first rising junior offers.

Salisbury (N.C.) linebacker Jalon Walker was characterized by Tigerillustrated.com as almost a no-brainer to be among the program’s opening 2022 targets, and that materialized when Venables reached out to formalize Clemson’s offer at the start of last week.

