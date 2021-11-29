Venables' deep connections to OU impossible to ignore

Tigerillustrated.com wrote last week that if Clemson didn't advance to the ACC title game, the coaching-search craziness and rumor mill could hit in these parts earlier than we're used to.

Well, here we are.

The question is does Clemson make it through the off-season without any staff turnover?

And does Brent Venables check enough boxes for Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castilgione?

VENABLES' DEEP CONNECTIONS TO OKLAHOMA IMPOSSIBLE TO IGNORE

