Venables' deep connections to OU impossible to ignore
Tigerillustrated.com wrote last week that if Clemson didn't advance to the ACC title game, the coaching-search craziness and rumor mill could hit in these parts earlier than we're used to.
Well, here we are.
The question is does Clemson make it through the off-season without any staff turnover?
And does Brent Venables check enough boxes for Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castilgione?
VENABLES' DEEP CONNECTIONS TO OKLAHOMA IMPOSSIBLE TO IGNORE
