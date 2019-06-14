News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 14:54:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Venables offers son of former Pro Bowl linebacker

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One of Clemson’s camp offers this week went to a prominent NFL legacy.

Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph’s 2021 linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. picked up an offer at the end of his one-day performance Wednesday.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}