CLEMSON | Much of Clemson's May recruiting spree has been defined by big-stage implications.

When Barrett Carter chooses Clemson over home-state Georgia, it's a major victory for one playoff-caliber program over another.

When Will Shipley rebuffs Notre Dame's all-out recruiting efforts to go all-in with Clemson, it's a blow to the Irish's hopes of getting back to the CFP.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

But there are other programs out there that aren't aspiring to the playoff -- not realistically, at least -- and occasionally find themselves in the crosshairs of the Clemson colossus.