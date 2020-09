CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney held his first weekly news conference of the season Tuesday, this time to preview the Tigers' Saturday opponent - Wake Forest.

Clemson, which enters the season ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, is a 32.5-point favorite over the Demon Deacons.

VIDEO courtesy of Clemson Athletics.