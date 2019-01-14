Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

President Donald J. Trump welcomed the National Championship Clemson Tigers (15-0, 9-0) to The White House Monday evening. It marked the second time in the last two years the Tigers visited with President Trump at The White House.

Below is the FULL, unedited VIDEO of President Trump's speech, along with speeches from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, University president Jim Clements and South Carolina Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.